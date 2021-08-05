Over half of staff say hybrid working is causing more intense work days

Two-thirds of companies are currently operating under a hybrid model, meaning that workers split their time between remote and office environments.
Despite many employers moving to this working model, 40% of workers currently believe that this strategy needs revision, according to new data from Robert Walters.
