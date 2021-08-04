Microsoft employee bashes former workplace on Glassdoor - now getting sued for millions

A Microsoft engineer who launched an online tirade against his former workplace, calling it “a raging dumpster fire,” is now facing a million-dollar lawsuit as a result, according to reports.

The Financial Times and The Ladders have shed light on the case of Wyatt Troia, who is facing legal action from LoanStreet, an online finance platform against which he began a barrage of negative reviews – including claims of “pettiness,” “cowardice”, inexperienced leadership and broken promises - across several sites including GlassDoor and Reddit.