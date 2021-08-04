HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Firm won't cut 95-hour week despite backlash - raises pay instead

This week, following complaints from junior workers of 95-hour working weeks, abuse from senior staff and no work-life balance, the finance giant Goldman Sachs said it would increase its base pay for first-year bankers to £80,000, with Second-year bankers seeing a rise to £89,000.

Earlier in the year, junior workers at Goldman Sachs spoke out about the extreme burnout being caused by “inhumane” working conditions and long working weeks, as reported by the Financial Times.

