Social media giant tells staff they MUST wear a mask or avoid the office

Social media giant tells staff they MUST wear a mask or avoid the office

Facebook has told its US employees they will not be allowed to work from its offices unless they wear a mask, CNBC has reported.

The social media giant announced the measure will apply to its entire American workforce, regardless of an employee’s vaccination status. Facebook had, however, recently also announced that all staff would also need to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

