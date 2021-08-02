1 in 5 firms consider cutting jobs as furlough scheme winds down

A fifth of British firms are considering staff redundancies following Sunday's furlough policy change, which will see employers contribute more, according to a new survey.
A British Chamber of Commerce poll of 250 businesses found that 18% of respondents said they were likely to make staff redundant in response to the upcoming changes to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), as reported by the BBC.
