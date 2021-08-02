Firm hikes drivers' pay amid staffing shortages

The supermarket chain Aldi has reportedly moved to increase the pay of its drivers in an attempt to plug labour shortages and ensure that supermarket shelves continue to be stocked – City A.M. reports.
According to reports from the Sunday Times, the German discounter has been forced to increase its pay to drivers to fight off attempts from other chains to poach drivers.
