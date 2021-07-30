Candidate lists THIS on CV, sparking debate on workplace skills

A job applicant who secured an interview after listing ‘Googling’ as a skill on their CV has sparked an online debate about the importance of being able to use a search engine in the workplace.
Software Developer Cat McGee’s tweet went viral this week after revealing she received a CV from an applicant who had listed one of his skills as ‘Googling’. The developer went onto explain that her company was preparing to interview them too.
