The reality of rising HR workloads and what can be done about it

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive we talk to Caroline Roberts, Head of HR at the CBI and CIPD senior policy advisor Rachel Suff about:

What’s in store for people professionals amidst rising workloads

The rising value of fairness among employees

How important making strong team connections is when it comes to tackling challenges

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…