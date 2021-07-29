HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Tesco | Firm offers lorry drivers joining bonus amid staff shortages

HR Grapevine
Firm offers lorry drivers joining bonus amid staff shortages
Tesco is set to offer a £1,000 starting bonus to lorry drivers as a shortage of HGV workers continues to blight the retail industry, leading to stock and fuel shortages across UK supermarkets.

The BBC has reported that the signing on perk will be offered to any lorry drivers who join the supermarket before September 30.

