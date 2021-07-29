Firm offers lorry drivers joining bonus amid staff shortages

Tesco is set to offer a £1,000 starting bonus to lorry drivers as a shortage of HGV workers continues to blight the retail industry, leading to stock and fuel shortages across UK supermarkets.
The BBC has reported that the signing on perk will be offered to any lorry drivers who join the supermarket before September 30.
