Return to office | Group Engagement Director details 'traffic light system'

Group Engagement Director details 'traffic light system'

A UK Group Engagement Director has shared details of a ‘traffic light system’ that seeks to support the firm’s “cautious and gradual return to the office”.

On LinkedIn, Deborah Lee, Group Engagement Director at Compass Group – a multinational contract foodservice company – shared an image of the firm’s ‘traffic light’ lanyard system.

