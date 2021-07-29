Google to require staff to have COVID-19 jabs before office return

US tech giant Google is one of the latest firms who has reportedly told workers that they will need to be vaccinated before returning to the office – the BBC reports.
The policy is said to begin at its US campuses within weeks, and then be rolled out around the world for its 144,000-strong workforce.
