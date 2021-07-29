HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

‘Must be vaccinated’ | Google to require staff to have COVID-19 jabs before office return

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Google to require staff to have COVID-19 jabs before office return

US tech giant Google is one of the latest firms who has reportedly told workers that they will need to be vaccinated before returning to the office – the BBC reports.

The policy is said to begin at its US campuses within weeks, and then be rolled out around the world for its 144,000-strong workforce.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How can HR combat burnout within the function?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | How can HR combat burnout within the function?

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Back to the office: Happy or stressed?
WorkL
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee wellbeing | Back to the office: Happy or stressed?

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Covid and the changed world of work
Healthy Place to Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Covid and the changed world of work

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

UK weather | How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Rewiring your brain – New pathways to leadership
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rewiring your brain – New pathways to leadership

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence