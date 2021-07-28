Firm schedules 'no-meeting Mondays' to allow staff to have 'focus time'

Uber has reportedly introduced some 'meeting-free Mondays', a move which sees the firm join a growing list of employers making efforts to avoid the dreaded 'Zoom fatigue' among its workforce.
The Independent has reported that the taxi and food delivery company earmarked two Mondays this summer to be meeting-free, to give employees a break from back-to-back calls.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.