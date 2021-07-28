HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Sick pay & minimum wage | What Labour's pledge could mean for HR

  • News
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What Labour's pledge could mean for HR

Under new plans announced by Labour, the party has pledged the same rights for all workers from the first day of their jobs.

According to these plans, the Guardian reports that all workers – from direct staff to those in the gig economy – would be eligible for the minimum wage, sick pay, holiday and parental leave from day one of their role.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can use 'flow state' and 'nudge theory'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Google way | How HR can use 'flow state' and 'nudge theory'

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How to implement a redeployment strategy: 6 steps for success
Randstad RiseSmart
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Workforce re-alignment | How to implement a redeployment strategy: 6 steps for success

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Is document automation the key to hybrid working?
Datagraphic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Digital processes | Is document automation the key to hybrid working?

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Domino's to recruit 5,000 as worker exodus to pre-Covid jobs begins
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HIRING SPREE | Domino's to recruit 5,000 as worker exodus to pre-Covid jobs begins

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Re-think Experience First: Creating the ideal work, workplace, workforce in 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Re-think Experience First: Creating the ideal work, workplace, workforce in 2021

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence