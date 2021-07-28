What Labour's pledge could mean for HR

Under new plans announced by Labour, the party has pledged the same rights for all workers from the first day of their jobs.
According to these plans, the Guardian reports that all workers – from direct staff to those in the gig economy – would be eligible for the minimum wage, sick pay, holiday and parental leave from day one of their role.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.