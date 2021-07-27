The 'inclusive' role HR has in L'Oreal's sustainable future

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive hear from Richard Cross, Chief HR Officer for L’Oréal UK and Ireland, about:

The launch of L’Oreal’s ‘For the Future’ Programme and why the business is committing to a ‘sustainable and inclusive revolution’

Why corporate responsibility is inextricable from the firm’s diversity and inclusion goals

The role of HR in helping the business meet its strategic aims

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…