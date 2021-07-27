Boss threatened to sack worker after taking 'mental health day'

Indy100 has reported on a Reddit post in which an unnamed business owner revealed they offered their store manager a choice between “demotion or termination” after failing to open the store one morning, having taken the day off for mental health reasons.

In the Reddit post, which attracted more than 30,000 ‘upvotes’, the boss explained that the employee in question, identified only as ‘Peggy’, had recently been promoted to manager after two “solid years of good work as a cashier” and that “I really thought she could handle the responsibility.”