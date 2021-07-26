HR workloads could rocket as homeworking increases

As many as 88% of employers expect to facilitate home-working in their post-pandemic plans, according to the latest data from Howden.
Yet, along with the shift towards a largely hybrid model, almost two-thirds (64%) of HR specialists believe the change will result in higher workloads for the function.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.