SmartRecruiters raises £80m as part of growth efforts

SmartRecruiters today announced it closed an £80m Series E round led by Silver Lake Waterman with participation from existing investors Insight Partners, and Mayfield Fund. The new capital brings the company’s total amount raised to £148m, with a valuation of just over £1bn.

“As the job market becomes more fluid and dynamic, companies need a competitive advantage when it comes to accessing the best talent,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO and Founder, SmartRecruiters. “Never before has business success been so dependent on hiring success. When you have the right recruiting platform and the right people, you achieve business success.”

