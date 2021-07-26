HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Pingdemic porkies' | Nissan workers 'faked isolation alerts' to get time off

Nissan workers 'faked isolation alerts' to get time off

Some workers at car firm Nissan’s factory were reportedly caught using fake self-isolation alerts to get time off work, The Mirror has reported. 

Bosses at the Japanese car maker’s Sunderland plant are said to have taken action against several employees, after discovering claims that a screenshot of the NHS app – instructing the user to self-isolate – was being shared among staff in a bid to get time off.

