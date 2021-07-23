How should HR network after 'Freedom Day'?

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, we explore new ways of networking and how HR might come at them to get the best results in a pandemic-changed world:
Learn what considerations might need to be made when networking
Understand why some people still think traditional networking is best
Unpick why environmentalism will be a key consideration when networking going forward
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.