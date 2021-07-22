How employers can support obese employees - and get a business upswing too

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, we unpick a recent report on productivity, Obesity Stigma and Employment, to explore how to:

Manage the opportunities afforded to obese employees and how to overcome bias

Help the working lives of staff who live with obesity

Why there is a business argument for this too

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…