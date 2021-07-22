Gov's sexual harassment proposals would require employers to be more proactive

The Government has set out proposals to stamp out sexual harassment in the workplace – including a new duty on employers which requires them to prevent sexual harassment.
This news comes after the Government published its response to a 2019 consultation on all forms of workplace harassment – including sexual harassment.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.