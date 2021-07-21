HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Inconsistent with our values' | Netflix fires three staff after 'criticising co-workers' in work chat

Netflix fires three staff after 'criticising co-workers' in work chat

The streaming giant Netflix has reportedly sacked three senior film marketing executives for ‘criticising co-workers’ in a Slack channel at work, the Daily Mail reported.

The Hollywood Reporter, who first published the story, noted that the ‘criticising’ was said to be about upper management.

