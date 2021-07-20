HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Expert advice | 'Freedom Day' has passed - here's what to consider in a workplace mask policy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Freedom Day' has passed - here's what to consider in a workplace mask policy

Monday 19 July, 2021, marked the long-awaited ‘Freedom Day’ – the day in which almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

One of these rules related to the legal requirement regarding the wearing of face masks.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

£30bn blackhole | How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution

Feature
7 mins read
Brexit considerations for your hiring programme
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Workforce obligations | Brexit considerations for your hiring programme

Insight
1 mins read
Employers 'massively under-reporting' coronavirus work-related deaths
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

TUC analysis | Employers 'massively under-reporting' coronavirus work-related deaths

News
5 mins read
How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?
Jigsaw Cloud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system
Alight Solutions
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Guide to choosing a Human Capital Management system

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence