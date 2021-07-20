HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

'Reduced demand' | HR roles plummet year-on-year by almost 40%

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR roles plummet year-on-year by almost 40%

Professional vacancies for HR specialists dropped by 38.1% year-on-year in 2020. However, demand for interims remained strong, as employers relied on the contingent workforce.

This is according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) - the trade association for the recruitment sector.&n

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Did COVID present the best opportunity to shake up talent management?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Fluidity' | Did COVID present the best opportunity to shake up talent management?

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
The power of promoting Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace
iHASCO
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Supporting key change | The power of promoting Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
How these firms are striving to plug staff shortages
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Marston's & Hawksmoor | How these firms are striving to plug staff shortages

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence