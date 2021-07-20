HR roles plummet year-on-year by almost 40%

Professional vacancies for HR specialists dropped by 38.1% year-on-year in 2020. However, demand for interims remained strong, as employers relied on the contingent workforce.
This is according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) - the trade association for the recruitment sector.&n
