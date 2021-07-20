Deloitte boss tells UK staff 'your time is not your own'

A UK leader at Monitor Deloitte reportedly recently told junior staff that, if they wanted to be picky with work projects, they should become “millionaires, authors or bums”. This is according to a leaked internal email recently reported on by City.A.M.
In an email sent in early July, Alexander Curry, a Partner and UK Lead at Monitor Deloitte – a multinational consulting practice of Deloitte Consulting – reportedly said that junior staff members do not own their own time.
