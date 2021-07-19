HRD reveals why inclusivity should be a crucial part of flexible work policies

Over the last few weeks and months, the topic of future working structures - including flexible working - has been high up on the HR agenda, largely sparked by the coronavirus crisis.
Yet, it appears that some employers, including the pet food brand Lily’s Kitchen, already had flexible working in place.
