Gousto's Head of People reveals how they're empowering staff with flexi work

The recipe box firm Gousto is one of the latest employers to give staff the power to choose where they work from going forwards.
Following a record year in 2020 – where many consumers turned to recipe boxes in lockdown – the London business is set to roll out two initiatives for office staff to help teams maintain a healthy work-life balance post-lockdown.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.