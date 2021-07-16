Why HR shouldn't dismiss 'languishing' as just another buzzword

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, learn what languishing is, how its hitting employees and what HR can do to help.
Learn what the word languish means and how it relates to employee life
Understand exactly how ‘languishing’ might play out in your organisation
Find ways to solve the burnout and languishing issue, with practical HR strategy tips
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.