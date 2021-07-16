NHS Covid app 'staffing crisis' causes toilet trouble for one employer

With 1.6m people currently being told to isolate, employers could be facing a workflow and staffing crisis – with HR and bosses at the centre.
In fact, with predictions that up to 10million could be told to isolate in the coming weeks – and the sensitivity of the NHS COVID app not likely to change soon – the issue could get a lot worse.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.