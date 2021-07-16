HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now
Season 10

NEW PODCAST | How should employers respond to online racism?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How should employers respond to online racism?

After England’s loss on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, online racist abuse was aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Very bravely, the three players, who received most of this racist abuse, defended themselves online – backed by their boss, Gareth Southgate, and the FA, their effective summer employer.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Captain Tom's daughter on resilience & disruption
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Captain Tom's daughter on resilience & disruption

Feature
5 mins read
5 things all new starters want from their onboarding
CA3
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Process | 5 things all new starters want from their onboarding

Insight
6 mins read
COO on why training can't 'just pay lip-service to inclusion'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PinkNews exclusive | COO on why training can't 'just pay lip-service to inclusion'

News
4 mins read
Did George Floyd's death change racial equality at work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Did George Floyd's death change racial equality at work?

Podcast
20 mins
Building your winning workforce through diversity and inclusion
iCIMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building your winning workforce through diversity and inclusion

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence