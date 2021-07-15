HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

'No office return' | Struggling to make the remote work argument? Here's BRAND NEW Goldman Sachs data HR should use

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Struggling to make the remote work argument? Here's BRAND NEW Goldman Sachs data HR should use

HR can often find itself struggling to make arguments for an office return, despite associated benefits with remote or hybrid work.

Many bosses – Alan Sugar, Pimlico Plumber’s Charlie Mullins and Morgan Stanley’s CEO amongst them – have been outspoken against remote working and are pushing for an office return.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What does HR need to consider as lockdown eases?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing & comms | What does HR need to consider as lockdown eases?

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Providing an accessible and affordable benefits package for you and your employees
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture and care | Providing an accessible and affordable benefits package for you and your employees

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
How Sony Music is tackling the 'sensitive subject' of mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

EXCLUSIVE | How Sony Music is tackling the 'sensitive subject' of mental health

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR PODCAST | Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?

  • Podcast
  • 10 mins
Driving performance management in a changing working world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving performance management in a changing working world

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Take a people-centric approach to performance management
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Take a people-centric approach to performance management

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence