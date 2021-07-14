HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Burnt out & overworked' | Burger King suffers embarrassing 'bad conditions' QUIT fiasco

Burger King suffers embarrassing 'bad conditions' QUIT fiasco

A franchise of Burger King has suffered an embarrassing en masse quit fiasco – after nine members of staff announced their resginations by writing ‘we all quit’ on a sign outside the restaurant.

It comes after staff claimed the store was understaffed and that they were working in bad-to-unsafe conditions – with one manager claiming she was hospitalised with dehydration as a result of how she was having to work.

