95% of employees considering leaving - HR doesn't believe them

95% of employees considering leaving - HR doesn't believe them

HR might have heard whisperings of the supposed 'Great Resignation' – where employees jump ship en masse after the pandemic.

In fact, according to one study, from career site Monster, 95% of workers are considering leaving with another, from Microsoft, suggesting almost half of workers around the world are thinking about quitting for new pastures.

