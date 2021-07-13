HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

'Jog on' | How to expertly navigate back-to-office refusals

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to expertly navigate back-to-office refusals

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, learn how to navigate return-to-office refusals:

  • Learn what the law says around office returns

  • Explore how to balance safety and flexibility

  • Understand if you could end up paying employees for their commute

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

You might also like

Boss speaks to me like 'gum on the bottom of his shoe'
Manager FAIL | Boss speaks to me like 'gum on the bottom of his shoe'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Plucky firm starts homeschooling OWN workers' kids
Disney quizzes & PE | Plucky firm starts homeschooling OWN workers' kids
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Could employee openness be your lockdown wellbeing secret weapon?
Wellbeing | Could employee openness be your lockdown wellbeing secret weapon?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence