Google's 'two tier' remote work plan sparks employee anger

Google's remote work policies have angered employees with some feeling that one set of rules exists for executives and another for rank-and-file staff.
This tense atmosphere has come about after one senior executive announced he would be moving to New Zealand to work – Google’s Head Offices are in the United States - whilst other employees feel they cannot move away from old locations due to strict hybrid work policies.
