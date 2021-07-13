HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Pay cuts & 'double standards' | Google's 'two tier' remote work plan sparks employee anger

Google's 'two tier' remote work plan sparks employee anger

Google's remote work policies have angered employees with some feeling that one set of rules exists for executives and another for rank-and-file staff.

This tense atmosphere has come about after one senior executive announced he would be moving to New Zealand to work – Google’s Head Offices are in the United States - whilst other employees feel they cannot move away from old locations due to strict hybrid work policies.

