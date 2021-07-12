Savills under pressure after employee's account posts racist Euro 2020 tweet

Savills’ HR team will likely be scrambling into action this morning, with an employee's Twitter account posting racist tweets aimed at some of England’s black players after the team's Euro 2020 Final defeat.
Despite an excellent UEFA tournament showing by Gareth Southgate, Bukayo Saka and the rest of England’s team, some fans took to social media last night to fire off racist abuse after some players missed penalties.
