What can HR learn from Gareth Southgate?

Although Gareth Southgate’s England team eventually came unstuck in a penalty shootout against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the manager, as well as his palyers, have won many plaudits along the way – and not just for reaching the first men’s football final in 55 years.

Many, from the world of business and football, have given Southgate kudos for his leadership style, his embrace of diversity – as well as diverse thinking – and a seemingly empathetic approach to management.