Bonus bank holiday would cause 'headache for HR'

News that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce a bank holiday if England win their Wembley UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday could leave HR in a pickle – with one expert saying the speed of the announcement would be a headache for the function.

With a spokesperson for Johnson saying that the PM would “set out our plans in due course” regarding the celebrations – although Downing Street sources have reportedly suggested that the timing of the next game would mean it would be too late to give fans an emergency day off next Monday – one HR Director has said she likes the idea but it would be hard to plan.