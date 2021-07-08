Today could be RECORD DAY of sickness after Euros semi-final victory

An employment lawyer has said that today could be a record sick day after England’s Harry Kane-inspired Euro 2020 victory against Denmark at Wembley.
For those watching Gareth Southgate’s England heroes – who go into Sunday’s final and past Denmark courtesy of an own goal and a Harry Kane penalty – they might now be nursing a sore head after nearly seven million pints were sunk last night, according to figures from hospitality organisations.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.