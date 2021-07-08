Can you sack employees over using personal emails for work?

Matt Hancock – the now former Health Secretary – resigned from his position last month following the news that he broke social distancing rules after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.
Other allegations unearthed, including by The Sunday Times, included claims that Hancock used a personal email account for Government work, which was said to include deals involving track and trace and PPE.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.