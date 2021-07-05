HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Want flexibility' | Apple employees in backlash against hybrid work plans

Apple employees in backlash against hybrid work plans

An internal survey designed and circulated by staff at Apple has highlighted concerns about a hybrid work model, showing that respondents overwhelmingly want the option to work from home despite company plans to create a fairly rigid hybrid structure.

According to reports from The Verge, in response to the survey sent out in early June, circa 90% of Apple employee respondents said they “strongly agree” with the statement that “location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me”.

