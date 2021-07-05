How HR can boost staff as 'freedom day' approaches

In the pandemic year, many employees have become used to working in a digital-first world as they navigate multiple stages coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Yet, with ‘Freedom Day’ set to take place on July 19, 2021 - the date when all legal coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted - it could see some staff returning to physical workplaces, among other things.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.