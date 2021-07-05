Asda to allow head office staff to choose where they work

The supermarket brand Asda will allow its 4,000 head office workers to choose where they work following the lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures.
The Guardian reports that the supermarket’s Leeds and Leicester-based staff will permanently move to the new hybrid model, which has been dubbed “work where it works”.
