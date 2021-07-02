Charity's 'whiteness' survey shines a light on workplace racism discussions

Oxfam has received significant backlash from some staff this week following the reported circulation of survey on racial justice.
The Times reports that the charitable organisation defined “whiteness” as “the overarching preservation of power and domination for the benefit of white people” in a survey that was circulated to 1,800 Oxfam staff in Britain.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.