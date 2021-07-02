HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Shocking data | Lots of UK talent avaliable - but are they telling CV fibs?

  • News
  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Lots of UK talent avaliable - but are they telling CV fibs?

With more employers starting to hire new talent following the coronavirus pandemic, many candidates are dusting off their CVs and checking online job boards for new opportunities.

While CVs are meant to accurately summarise a person’s personal, professional and academic achievements, new research has found that a whopping 51% of UK adults have lied on their CV.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Tips for new starters wanting to make a good virtual impression
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bulb exclusive | Tips for new starters wanting to make a good virtual impression

  • Feature
  • 2 mins read
5 things all new starters want from their onboarding
CA3
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Process | 5 things all new starters want from their onboarding

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
ONS data shows unemployment drop to 4.8%
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Labour market | ONS data shows unemployment drop to 4.8%

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence