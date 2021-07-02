HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Tuesday, 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

Bittersweet | Haribo's talent woes could threaten UK sweets delivery

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Haribo's talent woes could threaten UK sweets delivery

Workers looking for a bit of a boost may find comfort in the occasional pack of treats, however it seems that the recent news for confectionary lovers in the UK is not looking quite so sweet.

In fact, an alleged lorry driver shortage could become a concerning prospect for sweet-toothed Brits after the confectionary manufacturer Haribo told shops that it was struggling to deliver enough bags of sweets.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?

  • Video
  • Watch Now
How to design a Career Progression Pathway
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Development | How to design a Career Progression Pathway

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

UK weather | How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR PODCAST | Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?

  • Podcast
  • 10 mins
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence