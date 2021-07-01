HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Best cities list | Where is top graduate talent likely to head?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Where is top graduate talent likely to head?

After finishing university, leavers are desperate to find a job.

While searching for a job can be tough, new data from CV-Library has uncovered the UK cities where graduates are likely to find a role - highlighting that HR teams in these areas seem to be doing well.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How B Corp firm use ethical business goals to attract top talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive Director Q&A | How B Corp firm use ethical business goals to attract top talent

Feature
9 mins read
MHR strengthens People First platform to revolutionise HR and payroll
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ground-breaking technology | MHR strengthens People First platform to revolutionise HR and payroll

Insight
4 mins read
Is document automation the key to hybrid working?
Datagraphic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Digital processes | Is document automation the key to hybrid working?

Magazine
4 mins read
ONS data shows unemployment drop to 4.8%
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Labour market | ONS data shows unemployment drop to 4.8%

News
3 mins read
Re-think Experience First: Creating the ideal work, workplace, workforce in 2021
Access People
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Re-think Experience First: Creating the ideal work, workplace, workforce in 2021

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence