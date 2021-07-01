What does HR need to know about the CJRS from today?

From today, July 1, the Government has confirmed that as part of England’s roadmap out of lockdown, companies will have to take on more of the costs relating to furloughed workers.

Currently, 1.5million workers are still enrolled in the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), according to reports from the BBC. Under the new rules, workers will continue to receive 80% of their wages, yet employers must be required to pay a part of this.