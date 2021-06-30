HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Whistleblower tribunal | HR Director took 'no action' over sexual harassment claims

HR Director took 'no action' over sexual harassment claims

The HR Director at Sellafield nuclear site took “no action” following allegations of sexual harassment, an employment tribunal has been told.

The allegations come from HR consultant Alison McDermott – who commanded a £1,500-a-day fee for working on the nuclear site’s equality, diversity and inclusion remit – who added that reports of bullying, harassment and homophobic abuse were not properly investigated at the Cumbrian site.

