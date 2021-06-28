HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

Misconduct, hiring & pay | Key HR takeaways from Matt Hancock's resignation as Health Secretary

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Key HR takeaways from Matt Hancock's resignation as Health Secretary

This weekend saw Matt Hancock resign from his position as Health Secretary over the breaking of COVID-19 social distancing rules and after an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.

Whilst the world of political reporting and the mainstream broadcasters will focus on the implications of his resignation in the world of politics – how did the CCTV footage of him and an aide get out, how did Coladangelo get a parliamentary pass and should Prime Minister Boris Johnson have sacked him before Hancock resigned – there are many takeaways for employers.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hiring insight | How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Covid and the changed world of work
Healthy Place to Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Covid and the changed world of work

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Barclays & Tesco | The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Is Public Sector Performance Management due an appraisal?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Is Public Sector Performance Management due an appraisal?

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Great Leadership includes being yourself!
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Great Leadership includes being yourself!

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence