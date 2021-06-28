Key HR takeaways from Matt Hancock's resignation as Health Secretary

This weekend saw Matt Hancock resign from his position as Health Secretary over the breaking of COVID-19 social distancing rules and after an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.

Whilst the world of political reporting and the mainstream broadcasters will focus on the implications of his resignation in the world of politics – how did the CCTV footage of him and an aide get out, how did Coladangelo get a parliamentary pass and should Prime Minister Boris Johnson have sacked him before Hancock resigned – there are many takeaways for employers.